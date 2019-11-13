The Big Spring City Council met Tuesday evening in front of a packed audience where residents voiced their support of a new ordinance that is gaining steam across the state.
Mark Lee Dickson, Director of east-Texas based Right to Life, opened the public comments portion of the meeting with an impassioned plea to the Council to approve an ordinance outlawing abortion and declaring Big Spring a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
“They (Planned Parenthood) kill babies”, Dickson said. “They prey on the most vulnerable. I ask that you expedite the passing of this ordinance.”
Support for the ordinance was overwhelming, as half a dozen residents from the standing-room meeting spoke about their personal experiences, moving members of the audience and the Council itself. When Dickson asked for a show of hands as to how many in attendance supported the ordinance, nearly everyone raised their hand.
If the Council approves the ordinance, Big Spring will become the largest city in the state to do so. Council member Jim DePauw made a motion to include the ordinance on the December 10th meeting agenda and Mayor Shannon Thomason approved, noting it will be on agenda.
The NorthSide Movement (NSM) presented ‘Comfort Bears’ to the Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office. NSM members Eddilisa Saldivar and Scott Emerson presented the bears to law enforcement.
In other business, Lee Little with BarZMobile Development presented a mobile app for the City of Big Spring that will link tourism information with local news, City and Chamber of Commerce updates and digital entertainment listings. The app, which is already in use in Midland – and being developed for Odessa, Monahans and other west Texas cities – will cost $8,500 and will take approximately two to four months to develop. City Manager Todd Darden indicated other entities such as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation will be offered the chance to participate in the project, which will offset and decrease the City’s financial investment.
In the public hearing portion, the Zoning commission approved the following changes:
· Zone change Z19-03 from Light Industrial to single-family at 201 and 207 NE 3rd, to allow for a manufactured home to be placed on the property
· Zone change Z19-04 from Light Industrial to General Residence, to allow for a five-bedroom manufactured home to be placed on the property
· Word changes and amendments to the current zoning ordinances – various sections
· Specific Use Permit with Term (SUP-19-02) to allow for Caregiver’s Home Residence with complete variance to be placed in a Heavy Industrial (HI) Zoning District, located at 3404 E. FM700. The property, which belongs to the Big Spring Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital, is being expanded to allow for veterinary students from Texas Tech University to live on-site and offer 24-hour emergency care. The Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital has been selected as the training center for Texas Tech students, to increase the number of veterinarians in west Texas, which already suffers from a lack of emergency veterinary care.
