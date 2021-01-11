City of Big Spring offices had a two-hour delay this morning due to hazardous road conditions. Our Sanitation Truck Drivers also had a late start this morning, but Monday's route will be picked up today. We appreciate your patience!
featured
Sanitation pick up delay Monday
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
