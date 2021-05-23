A fellow Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) employee is counting his blessings after losing his home because of a fire on April 3. David Deasis, plant operations tech of 10 years at Scenic Mountain, received a $5,000 donation from the Steward Health Care Disaster Relief Foundation to help with expenses while he found a new home.
“On Easter morning I was woken up by a knock on my door and my apartments were on fire,” said Deasis. “The donation from Steward was a big surprise and something I did not expect. I’m lucky because there are people out there who don’t have the help I’ve been given. Everyone in the hospital has stepped up and helped me and I’m very thankful.”
The Steward Health Care Foundation is dedicated to helping employees who are facing difficulty following a natural disaster and certain emergencies. The Foundation is an independent non-profit entity sponsored by Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest private, tax-paying health care system. The idea for the foundation originated in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and the flooding that devastated regions of southeast Texas. Since then, Steward employees across the nation have endured additional natural disasters, including tornados and earthquakes, and our employees have always wanted to know how to best lend a hand to colleagues in need. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, the need for assistance is great.
“Having one of your employees lose their home is devastating, and we were so grateful Steward was able to help David during these challenging times,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “I am incredibly proud of our staff who offered help as well. We are truly a family in this community and proud to help one of our own.”