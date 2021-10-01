Scenic Mountain Medical Center, a member of Steward Health Care family, is pleased to welcome Ryan Williams, PA-C. Ryan Williams has worked as a licensed Physician Assistant for 16 years. He is passionate about healthcare and views it as a way to positively contribute to his community. Ryan was born and raised in Big Spring and has joined the Steward Medical Group to continue serving his community.
Ryan joins Steward Medical Group on October 4 and will see patients at 1501 W 11th Place, Suite 305 in Big Spring. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the practice at 432-268-5310. Steward Medical group is thrilled to have Ryan join their team.
Through Steward Medical Group, where physicians and advanced care practitioners provide outstanding, compassionate care in the communities where our patients live and work, Ryan will build on his exemplary track record as a Family Medicine provider.
“Caring for my fellow Big Spring residents is an honor and a privilege, and I’m so excited to now being doing that through Steward Medical Group,” said Ryan Williams. “I look forward to helping our friends and neighbors through all their medical needs while also being a resource for them and their loved ones.”
Ryan earned a Bachelor of Biology degree and Minor in Chemistry from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. He then earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX. Ryan treats patients through all stages of life with various health needs. From infants to adults, Ryan delivers quality healthcare for the entire family.
Steward Medical Group is a dynamic and growing physician-led multispecialty practice group that is a key part of Steward Health Care - the largest private, tax-paying hospital operator in the United States. The medical group operates practices in 11 states, with both primary care and specialties ranging from Women’s Health to Advanced Cardiac Surgery.
“We are proud to have Ryan join our team at Steward Medical Group,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “It is so important to have primary care providers that our community trusts. We have that with Ryan. Our patients will benefit from his skill and expertise, as well as his commitment to providing care for patients of all ages in our community.”