Today Scenic Mountain Medical Center Celebrated their 45th Anniversary with physicians, staff, and locals. Along the hallway were different booths from several departments offering refreshments and a insight into some of the things they do.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center Celebrating their 45th Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting
By SAVANNAH GEER
-
- Updated
Savannah Geer
Staff Writer
