Yesterday, Governor Abbott announced the easing of statewide restrictions on elective procedures, effective immediately. This is good news for patients who had to postpone certain medical procedures due to these precautions.
From serious conditions to aches and pains, the health care needs of the Big Spring community did not stop. Now is the time for individuals and families to get the medical care— from a routine check-up to a medical procedure -- that may have been postponed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our clinics are open, elective procedures are ready to be scheduled, and our emergency room continues to be a safe place to treat ALL emergencies. We’ve are working quickly to reschedule previously cancelled procedures
To ensure the safety of patients and to provide a safe and clean environment for any visit to our facilities, we are intensely focused on new cleaning protocols and personal protection procedures to keep patients safe. We have also implemented new practices to ensure that any COVID-related care is done in an isolated area away from other patients and their families.
SMMC has taken every precaution and made the necessary preparations to care for patients in a safe, controlled and professional way. Thank you for continuing to trust SMMC for your family’s healthcare needs.
For more information on visitor policies or to stay updated with the latest information, visit www.scenicmountainmedicalcenter.org