The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide. Scenic Mountain Medical Center received a B for the Fall 2020 Safety Grades.
“Our focus is safety,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “If we start there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself, as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise-wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”
Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
“Our goal is to inform patients about local hospitals with the best safety measures in place and the strongest records,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Every hospital can earn an ‘A’ grade, and we’re proud of the hospitals that are committed to making an effort to protect patients from harm.”
