Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host a drive-thru community vaccine clinic on Monday, May 24th from 3pm to 6 pm at Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring.
Effective May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.
Vaccines will be offered while supplies last for individuals ages 12 and up. Second doses will be scheduled 3-4 weeks after first dose. Information on this will be given during the first dose visit. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.