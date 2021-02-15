Big Spring ISD
BSISD will have a virtual learning day tomorrow. Campuses will be closed. More information will be delivered through social media platforms.
Forsan ISD
Forsan has announced due to weather school is canceled for Tuesday.
Coahoma ISD
Tuesday, February 16, CISD will shift to a virtual learning environment due to current weather conditions. This shift is being made in order to provide a safe learning opportunity for the students, staff, and families of CISD. CISD will also make other arrangements for students and families who continue to have power outages. Staff and student safety is always the primary concern for CISD. Please check the website and all social media platforms for the most up to date information. Thank you and stay safe and warm.
Howard College
Howard College Big Spring and SWCD will be closed Tuesday, 2-16-21 due to ongoing weather conditions and the need for power conservation. All classes are canceled, and all offices will be closed.
The closure includes the Harold Davis Fitness Center, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, the Anthony Hunt Library and Howard Cottage.
Please check the college website for details and ongoing updates: www.howardcollege.edu.
Stay safe & warm!!
City of Big Spring