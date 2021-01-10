Howard County has experienced snowfall since the early morning hours Sunday. School cancelations are starting to come in:
Coahoma ISD
Coahoma ISD has cancelled class on Monday because of bad weather. The Coahoma Junior High boys and girls basketball games against Compass Academy on Monday are also cancelled.
Forsan ISD
Forsan ISD has canceled school for Monday due to poor road conditions.
Big Spring ISD
Due to inclement weather, all BSISD schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, January 11, 2021.
All campuses will resume their regular hours on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Stay warm!
City of Big Spring
Due to hazardous road conditions, all City of Big Spring offices will open at 10 AM on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center
Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center will be closed Monday due to weather
Scenic Mountain Medical Group
Due to the anticipated winter weather conditions, all Scenic Mountain Medical Center group locations will be closed on Monday, January 11th.
Howard College
Howard College Big Spring and SWCD will be closed Monday, 1-11-21 due to ongoing weather conditions. All face-to-face classes held on or originating from these campuses are canceled, all offices will be closed. Virtual (Zoom) and online classes will continue as scheduled. Face to face class closure pertains to Winter Flex students and program specific students who have begun Spring classes. Traditional Spring semester officially begins January 19.
The closure includes the Harold Davis Fitness Center, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, and Howard Cottage.
Please check the college website for details and ongoing updates: www.howardcollege.edu.