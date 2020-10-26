• All Big Spring ISD campuses and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Tues, 10/27 due to inclement weather conditions. School will resume Wednesday morning at regular start times.
• Forsan ISD has issued a notice stating there will be no school on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and a delayed start - 10 a.m. - for Wednesday, Oct. 28, due to inclement weather.
FISD will continue to monitor the weather but it is hoped that this early notification will allow families to make appropriate adjustments. Best wishes for all. Please stay safe.
• Coahoma ISD has also issued a notice stating the in person class will not take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Coahoma ISD is cancelling in-person class on Tuesday, October 27th due to inclement weather. Coahoma ISD will provide the asynchronous learning plan for Tuesday. This will prevent students from having to make up pre-scheduled weather holidays.
The asynchronous learning plan means that students MUST participate in online learning activities by:
- Checking in to their learning management system (Google Classroom/Seesaw) to access assignments
- Having contact with their teacher via online portals; and/or
- Submitting completed assignments
Coahoma ISD will have staff available for questions beginning at 10:00am at campus levels
Students that are currently scheduled to pick up lunch can do so as normal.
• Howard College Big Spring and SouthWest College for the Deaf (SWCD) will be closed Tuesday, 10-27-20 due to ongoing weather conditions. All face-to-face classes held on or originating from these campuses are canceled, all offices will be closed. Virtual (Zoom) and online classes will continue as scheduled.
The closure includes the Harold Davis Fitness Center, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, and Howard Cottage.
Please check the college website for details and ongoing updates: howardcollege.edu
For further information please contact Cindy Smith at csmith@howardcollege.edu or 432.517.0073