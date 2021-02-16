Forsan ISD
School is cancelled for the remainder of this week. Feb. 16 - 19 there will be no school at Forsan ISD.
Coahoma ISD
Wednesday February 17th, Coahoma ISD will continue a virtual learning environment. If circumstances prevent you from connecting with the school, CISD will continue to work with families affected. Lunch will be available for grab and go from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the cafeteria. Student and staff safety will remain the number one priority for CISD as this situation evolves. Stay safe and warm.