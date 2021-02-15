Forsan ISD
Forsan has announced due to weather school is canceled for Tuesday.
Coahoma ISD
Tuesday, February 16, CISD will shift to a virtual learning environment due to current weather conditions. This shift is being made in order to provide a safe learning opportunity for the students, staff, and families of CISD. CISD will also make other arrangements for students and families who continue to have power outages. Staff and student safety is always the primary concern for CISD. Please check the website and all social media platforms for the most up to date information. Thank you and stay safe and warm.