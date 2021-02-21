Big Spring ISD
All BSISD campuses, Pre-K - 12, except Anderson will have school tomorrow. Anderson school does not have water. Anderson students do not need to come to school Monday. All other campuses will resume regular schedule.
Forsan ISD
Forsan ISD has had water restored. Students will be going back to regular schedule Monday.
Howard College
All Howard College campuses, with the exception of SWCD, will reopen on Monday, 2/22/21. All classes will resume as scheduled and all offices will be open.
The SWCD campus will remain closed at this time due to ongoing water issues from the winter storm. No classes will be held on Monday and all offices will be closed. It is planned for SWCD classes to resume on Tuesday, 2/23/21, in virtual mode. Students will be receiving information from their instructors regarding course delivery.
Howard Cottage Childcare on the Big Spring campus will remain closed at this time. Parents are being notified separately.
The Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, the Harold Davis Fitness Center and the Anthony Hunt Library will be open as normally scheduled. However, the cosmetology salon and the dental hygiene clinic will remain closed to the public until water issues are resolved in our community.
Thank you for your patience during this time as we have been dealing with the winter storm. We are grateful to be able to reopen on Monday and will work with all students, faculty and staff that may have storm recovery issues they are continuing to deal with at home.