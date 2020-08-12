School lights will once again start flashing serving as a reminder to slow down, be extra cautious, and adhere to school zone laws. School zones will be active Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. dropping the speed limit in those areas to 20 mph. The lights on School Zone signs will begin flashing again, and the Big Spring Police Department reminds the community while in a school zone the speed limit is strictly enforced during the designated hours.
"Our citizens need to remember during school time hours there will be more vehicle congestion around the schools and roads adjacent to the schools," Big Spring Police Department Chief Chad Williams, said.
In addition to the reduced speed limits in school zones, use of wireless communication devices is prohibited in school zones. However, according to Chief Williams, wireless communication is allowed in school zones if a hands-free device is used or the vehicle is stopped. Patrol officers will also be watching to ensure seat belts are being worn as required by law.
Drivers are encouraged to not only be on high alert when driving through school zones, but also to exercise patience as they travel through or around school zones, especially during the first few weeks back. During the first few weeks, parents and students may be adjusting to a new campus, new routine and/or new traffic routes which could lead to increased congestion.
"The community can help us as this new school year approaches by making sure they are giving themselves plenty of time when leaving for work, especially if their route includes traveling through one or more school zones," he said. "Also, regardless if there are other vehicles or children around, adhering to the school zone speed limit of 20 and removing all distractions while driving through school zones to ensure everyone stays safe."
School Zone Safety Reminders:
1) Watch your speed in school zones! Be aware that school zone speed limits may vary in hours and speeds. Be sure to follow the posted limits.
2) Slow down in residential areas. Watch for children crossing the street and congregating near bus stops.
3) Do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Traffic in both directions on undivided highways must stop when students are entering or exiting a school bus (the red flashing lights and extended stop sign arms are your cue to stop). On a divided highway, all traffic behind the school bus must stop.
4) Be alert! The area 10 feet around a school bus is where children are in the most danger of being hit. Children walking to and from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings and more likely to take risks, ignore hazards, or fail to look both ways when crossing the street.
5) Always stop when directed to do so by a school patrol sign, school patrol officer, or designated crossing guard.