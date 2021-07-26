On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, crews will finish seal coating on South Goliad before beginning work in District 4 to seal coat the following areas:
- Douglas Street from MLK Boulevard to West 14th Street
- Pennsylvania Avenue from West 18th Street to MLK Boulevard
- South Aylesford Street from West 16th Street to the dead end
- West 15th Street from Pennsylvania to South Aylesford
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Ryon Street to West 18th Street
- Hillside Drive from Edwards Boulevard to South Lancaster
To complete the project more efficiently, the public is asked to remove ALL vehicles from specified roadways. Citizens are advised that vehicles will need to be removed from the roadway when the work crews are working on the designated street. There will be an attempt to contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. The towing of vehicles will only be done as a last resort for vehicles parked on the street in areas being seal coated. Towing of vehicles will be done at the owner’s expense.
During the project, citizens will be permitted to park vehicles on the sidewalk and/or yard, but vehicles should be removed as soon as the roadwork is done for that area.
The City of Big Spring regrets any inconvenience related to the seal coating program and requests the public's patience during the project. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.