On July 19, 2021, crews will be seal coating streets on Pickens Avenue and move into the Baylor Boulevard area later this afternoon. To complete the project more efficiently, the public is asked to remove ALL vehicles from specified roadways. Citizens are advised that vehicles will need to be removed from the roadway when the work crews are working on the designated street. There will be an attempt to contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. The towing of vehicles will only be done as a last resort for vehicles parked on the street in areas being seal coated. Towing of vehicles will be done at the owner’s expense. During the project, citizens will be permitted to park vehicles on the sidewalk and/or yard, but vehicles should be removed as soon as the roadwork is done for that area.
The City of Big Spring regrets any inconvenience related to the seal coating program and requests the public's patience during the project. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.