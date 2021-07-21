Special to the Herald
The City of Big Spring issued an update, Wednesday afternoon, regarding the seal coat project. According to the update, seal coating in Districts 5 and 6 has been completed. Crews will begin seal coating on South Goliad this afternoon before beginning work on the north side of Big Spring. Starting this evening and into Thursday, July 22, 2021, crews will be seal coating in the following areas:
NW 7th - Cherry to Glasco
NE 8th Street - N. Benton to N. Gregg
NW 9th - N. San Antonio to Gregg
NW 9th - Gregg to N. Lancaster
NE 10th Street - N. Benton to N. Runnels
NW 10th - N. San Antonio to Gregg
NW 10th - Gregg to N. Lancaster
N. Goliad Street - 1st to I-20 Service Road
Father Delaney Street - Glasgo to Gregg
N. Aylesford Street - NW 3rd to Gregg
N. Bell Street - NW 3rd to NW 8th
To complete the project more efficiently, the public is asked to remove ALL vehicles from specified roadways. Citizens are advised that vehicles will need to be removed from the roadway when the work crews are working on the designated street. There will be an attempt to contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. The towing of vehicles will only be done as a last resort for vehicles parked on the street in areas being seal coated. Towing of vehicles will be done at the owner’s expense.
During the project, citizens will be permitted to park vehicles on the sidewalk and/or yard, but vehicles should be removed as soon as the roadwork is done for that area.
The City of Big Spring regrets any inconvenience related to the seal coating program and requests the public's patience during the project. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.