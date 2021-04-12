Due to staffing shortages, the Big Spring Senior Center will be closed for the week of Monday, April 12th -Friday, April 16th. On Friday, April 16th staff will re-evaluate and make an announcement for the week of April 19th, 2021.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
 
For any questions or concerns please contact the Community Services Office at 432-264-2516 or the City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.

