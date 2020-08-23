The 2nd Settled in Summer Market took place Sunday, on the Settles lawn from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Food vendors, crafts, and live music were available. Eddie Austin was performing for those attending.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The 2nd Settled in Summer Market took place Sunday, on the Settles lawn from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Food vendors, crafts, and live music were available. Eddie Austin was performing for those attending.
Managing Editor
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Since March the Howard County communities have been battling the pandemic, along with the rest of the nation. Normalcy is starting to return as students head back to school. What would you like to see come back that would bring a sense of normalcy?