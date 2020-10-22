Stopping abuse happens one person at a time. One new 501c3 – Seventy Times Seven Center, a shelter for batter and abused women - has made it a mission to raise awareness and draw support for those who feel they have no way out. On Oct. 24 inside Comanche Trail Park, the center will be holding their first fundraiser which will be a walk/run in the park.
“This is an idea that I have been working on for awhile, but this is the first fundraiser that we are having,” Belle Nelles, Founder of Seventy Times Seven Center, said. “This is an opportunity for all ages to come out and support the cause. Domestic abuse doesn't discriminate; this is an issue that can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.”
The Walk/Run in the Park event will have registration open at 1 p.m. with the walk/run beginning at 2 p.m. Registration fees will benefit the building fund which will allow the center to find a home.
“Right now we don't have a home, but the goal is to find a building, purchase the building and be able o to offer a safe place for those trying to escape the domestic abuse situation to go,” Nelles said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and was the perfect time to host the first fundraiser and draw awareness to the issue. While many people may think domestic violence doesn't exist in their community, the fact of the matter is domestic violence is present in Howard County and across the nation. Raising awareness is the first step in reaching a point where it is not present, but it's also an opportunity to let victims of domestic violence know they are not alone.
To find out more information about Seventy Times Seven Center, to donate, or to get involved and help spread the word, visit www.seventytimessevencenter.com or follow the Seventy Times Seven Center Facebook Page.