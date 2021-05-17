Severe storms are expected today capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes!  The strongest storms and larger hail threat is expected later this evening/the earlier morning hours of Tuesday, 5/18/21.  There look to be multiple rounds of storms, with the first storms likely developing between 2-5 PM CDT.  

It can not be stressed enough the need to have multiple ways to receive warnings. This includes weather radio, TV,  phone, online, etc. Additionally, have a plan in place when severe weather strikes.  Have your NOAA weather radio turned ON and your WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts...found in the "Settings" and "Notifications" section on most smartphones) on your phone turned ON. Leave your phone ON tonight as the threat for tornadoes will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning. 

These will be very dangerous storms this afternoon and tonight. Do not take this risk lightly, and please keep an eye on the weather today. Check our Twitter page for up-to-minute information this afternoon and evening. 
 
Check on neighbors, make sure friends and family are aware of the significant severe weather expected today and tonight
  • Cover anything you don't want damaged by hail. 
  • Park cars in a garage or covered area
  • Bring animals INDOORS
  • Tie down anything you don't want flying away (garbage cans, patio furniture, above-ground pools, trampolines, etc.)

Managing Editor

Recommended for you