Severe storms are expected today capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes! The strongest storms and larger hail threat is expected later this evening/the earlier morning hours of Tuesday, 5/18/21. There look to be multiple rounds of storms, with the first storms likely developing between 2-5 PM CDT.
It can not be stressed enough the need to have multiple ways to receive warnings. This includes weather radio, TV, phone, online, etc. Additionally, have a plan in place when severe weather strikes. Have your NOAA weather radio turned ON and your WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts...found in the "Settings" and "Notifications" section on most smartphones) on your phone turned ON. Leave your phone ON tonight as the threat for tornadoes will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning.
- Cover anything you don't want damaged by hail.
- Park cars in a garage or covered area
- Bring animals INDOORS
- Tie down anything you don't want flying away (garbage cans, patio furniture, above-ground pools, trampolines, etc.)