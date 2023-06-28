MITCHELL COUNTY, TX – After spending the last two years in jail, Shawn Adkins was released from the Mitchell County Jail Tuesday morning. In addition to Adkins being released, the murder and tampering charges were also dropped citing lack of evidence according to the court affidavit.
Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
HERALD Staff Writer Patrick Gonzales
