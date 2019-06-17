On Saturday, June 15, 2019, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 2400 block of N. U.S. Hwy 87 in reference to a gunshot victim.
On arrival deputies received information that a silver Chevrolet Camaro with four occupants were traveling north bound on Hwy 87 when an unknown make and model of vehicle was observed following the Camaro at which time occupants in the suspect vehicle began firing shots striking the Camaro multiple times.
A female juvenile passenger in the Camero was struck by one of the rounds and was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by Big Spring EMS for treatment. The victim was later transported to Lubbock for further treatment of non life threatening injuries. No other occupants within the vehicle were injured in this incident.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office are actively working this case and have developed persons of interest. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Sheriff Stan Parker
Lt. Jimmy Mayes