On Wednesday July 15, 2020 at approximately 8:42p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 Blk of East Hwy 350 in reference to two subjects being shot. Upon arrival Deputies contacted the complainant, a 73 - year- old male who advised that he heard noises at the back of his property.
The complainant was armed with a handgun when he went to investigate the suspicious activity. Complainant advised that he saw two men, later identified as Rocky Zarraga, 39 year old and Julian Rodriguez Jr 27 year old, both from Big Spring, removing parts from a vehicle the complainant owned.
The complainant advised that he confronted both suspects at gunpoint and told them to show their hands. Both suspects rushed toward the complainant and the complainant fired shots at, and hit both suspects out of fear for his life. One suspect then fled on foot and was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by private vehicle for a gunshot wound. The second subject was transported by ambulance to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Rocky Zarraga was treated and released from the hospital and currently resides in the Howard County Jail, charged with Aggravated Robbery.
Julian Rodriguez Jr. was airlifted to a Lubbock Hospital and is in Critical Condition.
Investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.
At this time we have no further information.