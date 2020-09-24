Update:
9-24-2020, just before 5:00 PM, Big Spring Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of Calvin in reference to a gun shot victim.
Upon arrival officers secured the scene and immediately tended to the needs of the victim a 25 year old male. The victim was immediately transported to SMMC by Big Spring Emergency Medical Services but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries sustained. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was notified and is currently conducting an investigation into this shooting.
At this time investigators have reason to believe this is a homicide and are currently following leads.
There is no further information available at this time.
Original post: Big Spring Police Department has confirmed a shooting took place on Calvin Street, around 5 p.m.
The preliminary investigation is being conducted and the area is still an active crime scene.
No information was provided on if there were any victims injured. No information was provided regarding suspects.
More information will be provided after the preliminary investigation has been conducted.
Please stay clear of the area to allow for the investigation to be conducted.