Shopping Extravaganza
Courtesy image

The Summer Shopping Extravaganza is coming up Thursday. There are 15 locally owned boutiques opening for extended hours. There will be refreshments, door prizes and discounts during the event.

The Summer Shopping Extravaganza is brought to you and organized by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce as a way to grow local business and highlight the unique shopping opportunities located in Big Spring and Howard County.

A list of boutiques is below:

Blissful Boutique - 1801 E FM 700

Crowned Bird - 406 E. Marcy Dr.

Krazy Kow Co.  - 415 E. 3rd

Prickly Pear - 618 S. Gregg

Southern Blush Boutique - 1203 Scurry

Blue Eyed Buffalo - 223 S. Main

Dazzling Decor - 1304 Scurry

Loco Flamingos - 1912 Scurry

Queens of the Dude Ranch - 221 S. Main

Splurge Boutique - 308 Scurry

Brenda's Corner - 1801 E. FM 700

Famous Elle - 215 S. Main

Lula Blu Boutique - 2112 Scurry

Soothe. A Bath Goods Boutique - 305 S. Main

The Wardrobe Boutique - 115 S. Main



