The Summer Shopping Extravaganza is coming up Thursday. There are 15 locally owned boutiques opening for extended hours. There will be refreshments, door prizes and discounts during the event.
The Summer Shopping Extravaganza is brought to you and organized by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce as a way to grow local business and highlight the unique shopping opportunities located in Big Spring and Howard County.
A list of boutiques is below:
Blissful Boutique - 1801 E FM 700
Crowned Bird - 406 E. Marcy Dr.
Krazy Kow Co. - 415 E. 3rd
Prickly Pear - 618 S. Gregg
Southern Blush Boutique - 1203 Scurry
Blue Eyed Buffalo - 223 S. Main
Dazzling Decor - 1304 Scurry
Loco Flamingos - 1912 Scurry
Queens of the Dude Ranch - 221 S. Main
Splurge Boutique - 308 Scurry
Brenda's Corner - 1801 E. FM 700
Famous Elle - 215 S. Main
Lula Blu Boutique - 2112 Scurry
Soothe. A Bath Goods Boutique - 305 S. Main
The Wardrobe Boutique - 115 S. Main