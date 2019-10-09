On the 9th of October 2019 at approximately 4:10 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and Austin for shots being fired.
Officers arrived on scene and began searching the area and found a 20 year old Hispanic female victim of a gunshot wound outside of a residence in the 600 block of E. 16th.
EMS was immediately notified who responded and transported the female victim to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment. Officers later spoke with the female victim who informed officers she was shot outside of a residence in the 600 block of E. 16th by a known person.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. Detectives are actively investigating this incident and expect an arrest to follow.
This continues to be ongoing investigation and if you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.