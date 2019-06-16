From our media partner at KBYG:
Saturday night there were several reports of shots fired within Big Spring city limits and a multi-vehicle police pursuit ensued in an attempt to catch the suspect.
There were no reports of injuries, but at least one house and a vehicle were struck by the gunfire, according to a preliminary report. As of this morning police were still looking for the suspect(s).
Big Spring Police Lt Brian Gordon offered this preliminary information Sunday morning when contacted by KBYG and the Big Spring Herald.
"From what I know at this time is we had a total of four shots fired calls within the city that we believe to be related to one another. We observed a vehicle that was suspected of being involved and a pursuit was initiated. The officer was capable of positively identifying the driver therefore the pursuit was terminated and we will be requesting a warrant for his arrest. Of the four shots fired calls we only know of a house and a vehicle being struck."
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
More info is expected to be released Monday, according to Lt. Gordon.