The Big Spring Herald is thankful for community partnerships! Thank you to Shotwell for thinking of Howard County and donating sanitizer to our first responders - Big Spring Fire Department, Big Spring Police Department & Howard County Sheriff's Department - and other organizations in our community. We appreciate your generosity!
The company has added hand sanitizer production to its portfolio, as a way to give back during the oil downturn and the pandemic. The company has committed to donating 1% of their production to surrounding communities. Other donations have been made to Midland, Odessa and Stanton. More donations are set to be rolling out in the coming week.
Shotwell Hydrogenics, LLC is located in Midland, but serves the area around the Permian Basin. Shotwell is part of the industrial chemical manufacturing industry and specializes in performance monitoring and chemical management services, including water-soluble toll blending, chemical selection and verification.