It has come to the attention of Shotwell Hydrogenics that an individual allegedly in possession of the company’s liquid hand sanitizer is attempting to resale the product via social media to consumers. In a Facebook post flagged to the Shotwell executive leadership team, gallon jugs of liquid were shown accompanied by a Safety Data Sheet detailing the product information for hand sanitizer created by Shotwell.
Shotwell Hydrogenics cannot validate that the product being advertised was manufactured at the Midland, Texas facility. Shotwell’s liquid hand sanitizer has only been sent in commercial containers to large-scale national distributors. The reputable businesses who have purchased hand sanitizer in bulk from Shotwell, package the formula for consumers under their own FDA approved label for resale.
The company’s CEO Bravis Brown said in a statement, “While retailers across the globe try to ensure the quality of critical supplies during COVID-19, we’re saddened to see this taking place on the social media marketplace. Shotwell Hydrogenics does not endorse this reseller, nor do we know all of the details surrounding the individual or the product displayed in the photos.”
In reviewing the information provided to the Shotwell team, the company can verify that the Safety Data Sheet was prepared by Shotwell Hydrogenics. These Safety Data Sheets are created to comply with regulations surrounding chemical manufacturing. They detail product active ingredients and product safety information for all hazards associated with the raw materials in the blend.
Brown went on to clarify, “While not publicly available, there are multiple access points to SDS documents in the chemical manufacturing supply chain. Shotwell’s leadership team cannot speculate as to how or at what point our Safety Data Sheet became associated with the home-packaged product being advertised for sale on social media.”
While the company is not selling the hand sanitizer directly to consumers, they are arranging for a percentage of the product to be packaged and donated to community members in the Permian Basin, Argyle, and Southlake.
About Shotwell Hydrogenics
Shotwell Hydrogenics is a chemical manufacturing facility, specializing in performance monitoring and chemical management services, including water-soluble toll blending, chemical selection, and verification. The Midland, Texas-based facility is ISO9001:2015 certified and can blend up to 57.6 million gallons annually. Learn more at shotwellhydrogenics.com.