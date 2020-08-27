Small improvements in a home can make for a big impact when it comes to quality of life and in return can improve the community, families and value of homes. The Crossroads Housing Development Corporation recently announced a new program – Silver Throne Program – aimed at providing ADA compliant, water-efficient toilets to qualified families in Howard County.
The Silver Throne Program, according to Program Coordinator Anna Scott, will provide seven water-efficient toilets to homeowners aged 65 and up in Howard County at no charge to the homeowners. Through the partnership of Crossroads Housing Development Corporation and two local plumbing companies families approved will have the toilets installed at no charge. The goal is to have applications turned in and families selected for installations to begin around Sept. 10.
“The application is online for those wanting to apply. There are income requirements and a few other criteria that needs to be met in order for a family to receive a toilet,” Scott said.
Crossroads Housing Development Corporation is a 501c3 organization that was founded in 1999 as a way of providing and serving Howard County residents with affordable housing in Texas.
To fill out an application for the Silver Throne Program, contact Anna Scott at 432-756-5550 or go online at www.chdctx.org/programs/silverthrone. The program is based on a first come first serve basis.