City of Big Spring Emergency Management has been coordinating with the National Weather Service (NWS) and decided the best COVID-19 precautionary action is to cancel the annual SkyWarn training scheduled for April 2nd 2020.  It is our hope that this training can be rescheduled later this year.  Until then, the severe storm season is still around the corner.  You can brush up on storm spotter training online here:  https://training.weather.gov/wxspot.php

Managing Editor

