Ready, set, shop - local.
Everyone knows the Friday after Thanksgiving is Black Friday, and tons of people flock to malls and shopping centers to get the best deals of the year. But did you know the Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday?
Small Business Saturday began in 2010 and is a way to get people out of the big box stores and into local small businesses. Big Spring has a wide variety.
“My favorite saying is: Try local. Buy local,” Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said. “As a community, where would we be without our local, small businesses? They give and support to all of our local events, sports teams, schools and other businesses.”
This year, there are 16 participating businesses, and they all will have something special for shoppers.