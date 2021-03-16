Scenic Mountain Medical Center will hold drive-thru community vaccine clinics on the following dates:
- 1st Doses - Thursday, March 18from9 am - noon
- 1st Doses - Friday, March 19 from 9 am - noon
- 1st Doses - Monday, March 22 from 4 pm - 7 pm
The drive-thru clinic will be held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring. Vaccines will be offered on a walk-in basis only while supplies last. For more information, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine