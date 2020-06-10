As the State of Texas begins to ease restrictions and businesses are beginning to re-open, Scenic Mountain Medical Center is following and easing restrictions.
Effective June 10 (Wednesday) one visitor is allowed per patient. The visitor must be over 18 years of age and should only visit the patient and avoid going to other locations in the hospital.
New visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. through the Hospital Main Entrance and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through ER Entrance only.
Anyone who is under the age of 18 who is not seeking medical treatment is not permitted in the hospital. For those entering the hospital the following precautions are requested:
Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
Limit touching surfaces
Practice social distancing
Cover your sneeze and cough
"We ask for your understanding and cooperation in these extraordinary times. We're committed to protecting your health. Please help us to keep our communities safe," a statement from SMMC read.