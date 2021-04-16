Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) – a Steward Family Hospital, will host a virtual and in-person hiring event for clinical and healthcare workers seeking new career opportunities on Wednesday, April 28th from 9 am – 3 pm. The event will allow applicants to apply either virtually or in-person through our online application process.
Recruiters will utilize video conferencing, phone interviews and in-person interviews to meet with candidates who are interested in furthering their career with Steward Health Care, the largest private, healthcare system in the United States. Recruiters will screen applicants and qualified candidates will immediately interview with the hiring manager for that position. This in-person hiring event will take place in SMMC’s lobby, located at 1601 W. 11 Place in Big Spring.
Candidates may apply here or by visiting www.scenicmountainmedicalcenter.org/careers and clicking the “Virtual Job Fair” tab.
Scenic Mountain’s hiring event is searching for candidates for multiple positions including:
Medical Technologist
CT Tech
MRI Tech
RN Behavioral Health
RN ER
RN ICU
RN Med/Surg
Respiratory Therapist
For more information on the virtual hiring event, call 432-582-8241 or Cortney.Sebesta@steward.org.