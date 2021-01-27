Scenic Mountain Medical Center received 800 doses from Midland Health on Tuesday.
With the additional doses SMMC was able to hold a community vaccination clinic on Wednesday and will be holding another on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until vaccine supply is exhausted. The vaccination will take place near the Whatley Plaza, located on the northwest corner of the hospital's front parking lot. The vaccines are offered on a first come first serve basis. Those attending should enter through the north driveway entrance off Martin Luther King Blvd. and follow the directions to the waiting lot and staff will direct you.
Those attending are asked to wait in their vehicle and when staff is ready they will come to your vehicle. According to SMMC, the vaccine is free of charge. This round of vaccines are designated for first dose administration only.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center also provided a Covid-19 update. At SMMC and SMMG clinics there have been 3,083 Covid-19 tests conducted with two currently pending. There have been 771 positive returned for an overall positivity rate of 25%.
There are currently five Covid-19 patients in-house at SMMC with two in ICI.