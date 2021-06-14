At 10:30 a.m. Monday the Big Spring Police Department was dispatched to 1601 Martin Luther King Blvd (Scenic Mountain Medical Center) at the request of Scenic Mountain Medical Center staff due to a rumor that a subject was possibly on their property and the subject had recently been involved in a Robbery/Stolen Vehicle in Midland County.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center informed the Big Spring Police Department that they had initiated their lock-down protocols and requested the Big Spring Police Department to conduct a walk-thru of their facility.
Officers conducted a walk-thru of the premises and assured the suspect was not there. Scenic Mountain Medical Center released their lock down procedures and is currently operating as normal.
The Big Spring Police Department found no reason to believe at any time did any armed person enter Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
The Big Spring Police Department has been informed of a Robbery/Stolen vehicle (2004 Gold in color Dodge Pickup 4/D TX LP KJM8464) recently occurred in Midland County Texas and the vehicles GPS coordinates had possibly been in the area of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Big Spring Police Department officers searched the immediate area of SMMC and surrounding areas and did not locate the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Midland County Sheriff’s office and if you have any information of the whereabouts of this vehicle please contact Howard County Dispatch.