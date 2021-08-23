BIG SPRING, TEXAS— The health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees, and our community remains our top priority at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Therefore, in line with guidance provided by the CDC and the Texas State Department of Health related to COVID-19, SMMC will have visitor restrictions as follows:
- Pediatric care: No more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay.
- End-of-life: No more than 1 visitor at a time, limited to immediate family only. Family visitors must remain outside the facility until rotated in.
- Maternity and Labor and Delivery Units: No more than 2 designated visitors including labor partner per hospital stay.
- Nursery: No more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay.
- Other extenuating circumstances, such as hospice and end-of-life care, will be considered based on the best interest and needs of the individual patient. All exceptions must be approved by the care team.
- Medical/Surgical: One adult visitor per stay.
- Telemetry: One adult visitor per stay.
- ICU: One adult visitor per stay.
- Patients with physical or intellectual disabilities: 1 support person over the age of 18 will be allowed during hospital stay. There are no restrictions on visiting hours for support persons.
- COVID: No visitors allowed except for pediatric and OB patients who can have 1 visitor per hospital stay. The visitor will be required to conform with all the safety precautions.
All patients who enter the hospital through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to the ER entrance 24/7.
If you are not a provider working at our facility, a hospital employee, or seeking immediate medical attention, we ask that you avoid the hospital.
If you are experiencing a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath or have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please call your primary physician doctor’s office. Your physician will help determine whether you may come in for an appointment, or if you should stay at home and await further instruction.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.