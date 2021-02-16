Although there is an allocation of second doses for this week at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, they have not shipped yet, and they likely won’t arrive until later in the week. You may get an automated email from our portal with your follow-up appointment. But please do not come to the hospital for your second shot on Tuesday or Wednesday, as there are no shots available. We are working to get our portal updated with new appointments for later in the week or the following week.
The CDC continues to recommend that people get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as close to the recommended interval as possible (3 weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech, and 4 weeks for Moderna). CDC’s updated guidance was revised to allow for second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval. CDC is not advocating for people to delay getting their second dose, but the data from clinical trials support this range.
We hope this information will be helpful as we educate the community on the delay and the updated guidance. For more information, please visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine