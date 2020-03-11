As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, Scenic Mountain Medical Center remains focused on doing all we can to protect our employees, patients and the community we serve.
Per Steward Health Care’s system-wide policy, effective March 10, children age 12 and under who are not seeking medical treatment will not be allowed to visit any Steward hospitals until further notice.
Any person older than age 12 who feels sick and is not seeking care is asked to avoid visiting hospitals or other health care facilities for the protection of patients, hospital staff and the broader community. Thank you for your cooperation and helping us to keep our communities safe.