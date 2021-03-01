Scenic Mountain Medical Center is pleased to announce that we have first dose vaccines in stock.
SMMC will hold a drive-thru community vaccine clinics on Wednesday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 4 from 9 a.m. until Noon at Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring.
Originally the release announced there would be 1,000 first dose Pfizer vaccines planned for Wednesday and 400 Moderna first dose vaccines were planned for Thursday. In the early afternoon on Monday, Scenic Mountain Medical Center issued an update and announced that due to an additional allocation of the Pfizer vaccines, there would now be 1,800 first doses available. The additional allocation came from Medical Center Health System.
Vaccines will be offered on a walk-in basis only while supplies last. Please check the status of vaccine availability by visiting www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine