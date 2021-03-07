Scenic Mountain Medical Center is pleased to announce over 1,000 individuals received the COVID-19 vaccine from its community clinic this week.
“The clinic ran smoothly on March 3 and March 4 with an average time per car under one hour from arrival to departure. The team at SMMC did an excellent job running an efficient operation. We would also like to thank volunteers from Howard College and thank our police department for the traffic cones,” said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Medical Officer of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
The drive-thru community vaccination clinic will open again this week on Monday, March 8 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – Noon at Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring.
For more information, please visit: www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine