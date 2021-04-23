In celebration of our Emergency Medical Service, Scenic Mountain Medical Center, a Steward family hospital, will recognize selected Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers for going “above and beyond” in their interactions with patients in the community. To nominate a local EMS provider for an “EMS Service Awards,” visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/EMSawards. Nominations must be received by May 14, 2021.
The “EMS Service Awards” are designed to recognize providers who not only carry out the noble work of caring for others, but do so with a degree of expertise, professionalism, and compassion that makes them leaders in their field. An internal committee will select recipients for the awards among the providers working in communities served by Steward. A banquet for the honorees and their families will be held on Thursday, June 10th in the Lake Room of the Dora Roberts Community Center in Big Spring.