Scenic Mountain Medical Center has currently exhausted allocations and re-allocations of Covid vaccines. When new vaccines have arrived SMMC will notify the community through local media outlets and continues to provide informational updates on the website at scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.
To date, SMMC has conducted 3,270 Covid-19 tests with 793 of those returning positive and two pending. The overall positivity rate is 24.5%. Since Dec. 1 there have been 1,335 Covid-19 tests conducted with two pending and 283 returned positives for an overall positivity rate of 21.9%.
There are currently six Covid-19 patients in the facility with one of them in ICU.