Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host three drive-thru vaccination clinics in April for 1st doses on the following dates:
1st Doses - Monday, April 12th from 4p-7p
1st Doses - Monday, April 19th from 4p-7p
1st Doses - Monday, April 26th from 4p-7p
The drive-thru clinics will be held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center - Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring. In addition to the drive-thru vaccine clinic dates above, those eligible may also schedule 1st doses by appointments. To schedule, call 432-268-4729. If you reach the voicemail, please leave a message regarding your interest in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine and a staff member will follow up to schedule a date and time for your vaccine.
Effective March 29, all adults in Texas are eligible to receive the vaccine. The Texas Department of State Health Services expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups. The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.
For more information, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.