Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Group have conducted 2760 Covid-19 tests with one test pending. There have been 719 returned positive tests for a positivity rate of 26.1%.
Since December 1 there have been 824 tests conducted with one pending and 209 positive tests returned for a positivity rate of 25.4%. There are currently eight Covid-19 patients at SMMC with two in ICU and two on vents.
According to SMMC President Stacey Brown, there will not be a 1B community vaccination clinic this week. The hospital only received 100 vaccines this week and have more 1a workers who have chosen to be vaccinated. The state weekly allocation is focused predominately on the second dose vaccines for those who already received their first dose. This could continue for several weeks, but SMMC will update the community as more information becomes available.