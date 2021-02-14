Due to inclement weather, the following clinic locations will be closed tomorrow, February 15th:
 
Big Spring:
-West Texas Plaza Medical Clinics 
-Gregg Street Clinic 
-910 South Main clinic 
-1608 W FM 700, Suite B
As always, our emergency department and services at ORMC and Scenic Mountain Medical Center will remain open 24/7. 
 
Odessa
-Complete Care Cardiology
-Complete Care North
-Complete Care West Loop
-Complete Care Eastridge
-Complete Care - General Surgery 
-Complete Care - Vascular Surgery 
-Naidu Clinic 
-ORMC Breast Care Center
 
-SMG Sports Medicine & Orthopedics 
 
-Regional Perinatal Center 
 
Midland:
-Complete Care Midland 
-Regional Perinatal Center 
 

