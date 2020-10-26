Due to the anticipated winter weather conditions, all Scenic Mountain Medical Group clinic locations will be closed on Tuesday, October 27th. Please see the following locations affected:
1501 W Eleventh Place, Big Spring, TX 79720
-ENT - Suite 305
-Family Medicine - Suite 206
-General Surgery -Suite 100
-Internal Medicine - Suite 204
-OB/GYN - Suite 200
-Pediatrics - Suite 205
910 South Main, Big Spring, TX 79720
2301 South Gregg Street, Big Spring, TX 79720
1608 W FM 700 Suite B, Big Spring, TX 79720
Patients with scheduled appointments tomorrow at the above clinics will be contacted to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please drive safe and stay warm.